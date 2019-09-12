Student dies after falling out window during party

Patrick Smith, 21, fell from the third-floor of a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Patrick Smith: The student died after falling from a window.

A university student has died after falling out of a window during a party.

Patrick Smith fell from the third floor of a block of flats on Warrender Park Road in Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old was studying for a masters in chemical engineering at Edinburgh University.

Police are treating his death as unexplained but not suspicious following the incident at 3.20am on Sunday.

Professor Lev Sarkisov, director of chemical engineering at Edinburgh University, described Mr Smith as a "fantastic student".

He said: "Patrick was a fantastic student, recently switching from an undergraduate programme to a masters in chemical engineering.

"He was also clearly the heart and soul of the student chemical engineering society - many students from other years, not only his own cohort, knew him very well, this is why the impact of his tragic death is so wide."

Mr Smith was also a regular in the university's performance swim team during his first two years as a student.

Chris Jones, head of performance, added: "Patrick was an ever-present in the performance swim team in his first two years at university. His passion and electric personality resonated throughout the team.

"Patrick made all members feel welcome and he was rarely without a smile or joke to tell. He regularly came to support the team even when he had decided to stop competing.

"This why he was such a popular team member. He will be fondly remembered throughout the Edinburgh swim team family.

"He has left a mark on the swimmers and the staff that we will not forget. My condolences to his family."