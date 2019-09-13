Barber shocked to find out he's a Portuguese poster boy

The face of Brian Jobson, from Ballingry, is plastered across adverts in Spain and Portugal.

By Russell Findlay

A barber from Ballingry was amazed to learn he has somehow become the 'Barber of Seville' - with his "crabbit" face plastered on advertising billboards across Spain and Portugal.

Brian Jobson, 49, has been cutting hair at his Old Town Barber Club in Dunfermline since 2014.

But last week he was stunned to discover a photo from his website is displayed on roadside posters in locations such as Lisbon, Porto and Faro.

Brian found out when his daughter Millie Jobson's best friend Lauryn Cassells spotted his oversized image during her first week as a student in the Spanish city of Seville.

Brian - originally from the former mining village of Ballingray in Fife - told STV News: "It's pretty amazing really. My daughter Millie phoned me on Monday morning to let me know and sent me the picture and, sure enough, it was definitely me.

"I was just shocked really, just wow, I couldn't believe it. We found out it was for a barbering training course and I just thought 'if some young person wanting to do a barbering course sees a picture of me they're going to be terrified'.

Brian Jobson and the billboard spotted in Seville. STV

"There's a very famous opera, the Barber of Seville, but that picture makes me look like the crabbit barber of Seville.

"It's really surreal to think that's there. We had planned to go there at some point but it's made us think we'll definitely go.

"I think it would be quite funny to get a picture next to that picture if it's still there."

Lauryn, who's studying languages, said: "I had my induction on the Monday morning, so I had to leave at 6.30am so obviously I was really tired, and I walked round the corner to go to the Metro station.

"As I was walking past with a friend, I said 'that's Millie's dad isn't it?'.

"I looked at the poster a few times and I had to take a picture of it - it was a big billboard.

"Actually, a few weeks ago I came to Seville with my dad to set up my flat and we drove past the billboard going to the airport and I said to my dad at the time, 'that looked really like Millie's dad'.

"Because we were in a car, I didn't get a chance to have a proper look at it, it just flashed by so it's quite weird that the flat is right next door to that billboard.

"Brian has texted me saying that at least if you're homesick you can see my big ugly mug watching over you."

Brian's photo is being used by a Portuguese company called Do It Better which runs training courses in 15 locations for occupations including physiotherapy, human resources, security, hairdressing and barbering.

The Lisbon-based firm paid an agency to create the marketing campaign and has been using Brian's image on billboards and social media marketing for three years.

Marketing boss Ricardo Carneiro told STV News: "The barber photograph was found and all rights were paid in an image bank by a company that worked on the design for our company.

"We did not know who the model of photograph was and we only found out when the story was unravelled by you."

Brian will not take copyright action, saying: "It still baffles me a bit they've went online to find a picture of a barber and they've used a picture of me, it's bizarre.

"We've had people that said to us you're not allowed to do that, to use your picture, but I don't care, it's been a bit of fun.

"We think it's really hilarious so no, we won't be pursuing that in any way, shape or form."

