Fears grow for missing man who disappeared three days ago

Brian Long, 37, from Dunfermline has not been in touch with his family since Tuesday.

Missing: Brian Long last seen on Tuesday.

A search has been launched for a missing man who disappeared three days ago.

Brian Long, from Dunfermline, was last seen in the Duloch area on Tuesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old's family and friends are now becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It is believed that Mr Long may have travelled on public transport.

Sergeant David McCabe of Police Scotland advised: "This is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried.

"We have a number of Police resources committed to this enquiry and we are now looking for the assistance of the public.

"If you believe you have seen Brian or have any information on his whereabouts you should call 101 as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.