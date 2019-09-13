Three arrested after £195,000 cannabis haul seized in raid 

The 'significant recovery' of the class B drug was made by officers in Falkirk on Wednesday.

Cannabis: Seized in raid. © STV

Three people have been arrested and charged after police seized nearly £200,000 worth of cannabis during a raid.

The "significant recovery" of the class B drug was made by officers in Falkirk on Wednesday after an intelligence-led search of an address on Windsor Road.

Around 650 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £195,000 were recovered leading to the arrests of a 45-year-old woman and two men aged 34 and 20.

All three have now been charged with the offence and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective sergeant Stuart Brodie said: "We found around 650 plants which stopped this harmful substance from reaching our communities.

"Those involved in the production of such drugs often put themselves, and others at risk due to the methods used in the cultivation process.

"We remain committed to tackling the production and sale of drugs across Forth Valley and I would like to thank the public for their continued assistance in providing us with information that helps us carry out enforcement activity."

