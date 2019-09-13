Family fundraising to buy war veteran's Oor Wullie statue

Tom Gilzean, 99, has raised more than £1m for the Sick Kids hospital in Edinburgh.

Tom Gilzean and his statue on Princes Street.

A charity hero's family are trying to raise £10,000 to buy his Oor Wullie sculpture.

War veteran Tom Gilzean has raised more than £1m for the Sick Kids hospital in Edinburgh over the past 23 years.

The 99-year-old spends his days on Princes Street shaking a collection tin in a bid to raise money.

He was immortalised with a statue as part of a charity campaign for children's hospitals across Scotland.

More than 200 Oor Wullie statues will soon go up for auction and Tom's family want to buy his and make sure it remains on the streets of the capital.

They have now launched an online fundraising page.

They said: "We are calling on the good people of Edinburgh and further afield to help us raise at least £10,000 to try to win Tom Gilzean's Oor Wullie sculpture (AKA Oor Tom) at auction and keep it on the streets of the capital - a legacy to a local legend and a truly exceptional man.

"Tom Gilzean is a distinguished and recognisable figure on Edinburgh's Princes Street.

"Now 99 years old, he has been collecting tirelessly for Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity for over 23 years and his dedication is beyond compare."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.