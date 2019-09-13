'Mischievous' duck that gave Queen tour around farm dies

Olive became an internet sensation after chaperoning Her Majesty around Gorgie City Farm.

'Beloved': Olive chaperoned Her Majesty around the farm. Gorgie City Farm/ Getty Images

A "cheeky" duck that gave the Queen a tour around a city farm during her visit to Edinburgh has died.

The four-year-old bird managed steal the show as she waddled beside the Queen who was concluding her week of royal engagements in Scotland.

Olive was known to often wander out of the farm and hop on a bus and often "thought she was a human".

On Thursday staff at Gorgie City Farm announced their much-loved resident had passed away.

They posted: "Very sadly on Tuesday evening, our beloved duck Olive passed away. She was being looked after by the vet, but sadly it was just her time to go.

"Olive was one of the best examples of what we want the farm to be. She didn't have her own family because she was born alone in an incubator five years ago (the other eggs didn't hatch).

"The farm was Olive's home and the staff and volunteer team were her family. Olive preferred to be alone so we made arrangements for that to happen.

"Her field was planned with her in mind. Olive always preferred people to any other animals and we loved her right back.

"Recently Olive met HM The Queen. A fitting end to our beloved duck's life. Never has a duck been so loved.

"Sleep well, little Olive."

