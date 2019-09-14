Teenager fighting for life following two-car crash

The 18-year-old driver suffered a serious head injury following the incident.

Crash: Teenager fighting for life.

A teenager has been left fighting for his life with a serious head injury after a two-car crash in Fife.

The collison, involving at Ford Ka and a ford Fiesta, took place on the A985 at the junction with Clinkum Bank at around 9.30pm on Friday, September 13.

The injured 18-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Ka, was taken to Western General Hospital in Edinbirgh where his condition is described as critical but stable.

Other occupants of the Ford Ka are being treated at Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife's Road Policing Unit said :

"Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragic road traffic collision yesterday.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured it with dash cam footage to come forward.

