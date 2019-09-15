Delivery driver injured after being attacked by teen gang

The 47-year-old man was making a delivery when he was assaulted by the gang.

Injured: A 47-year-old man was attacked.

A delivery driver has been left with a facial injury after being assaulted by a gang of teenagers in West Lothian.

The 47-year-old man was delivering food to Loanfoot Road, Uphall at around 5.40pm on Saturday when he challenged a group of boys aged between 13 and 16-years-old about their behaviour.

But the boys then attacked the man by punching and kicking him and left with an injury to the face and other minor injuries.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to St John's hospital in Livingston where he was treated for his injuries.

Detective Constable Tony Gilhooley from Livingston CID said: "This has been a frightening experience for the man involved and thankfully he wasn't more seriously injured.

"The attack took place in a busy residential area, and I'm urging anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us via 101."