Seven-year-old girl injured after being struck by car

The girl was taken to hospital after the incident that took place on Friday night.

Injured: A young girl was struck by a car on Pinkie Road.

A young girl has been left injured after she was struck by a car in East Lothian.

The seven-year-old was crossing the road in Pinkie Road, Musselbrugh when the incident took place on Friday night.

Emergency services attended at around 6.30pm and the child was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Medical staff described her condition as stable.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We attended a report of a young girl being struck by a car on Pinkie Road at around 6.30pm on Friday.

"She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hopsital for Sick Children."

