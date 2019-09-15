Thousands of Kiltwalkers raise £1.7m for Scots charities

Around 6,000 people took to the streets of Edinburgh for the biggest Kiltwalk ever.

Kiltwalk: Doddie Weir and Tom Hunter helped raise millions. Kiltwalk

This year's Kiltwalk has been hailed as the biggest ever after 6,000 people helped raise £1.7m for Scottish charities.

Edinburgh was a sea of tartan on Sunday as celebrities including rugby legend Doddie Weir and Sir Tom Hunter joined four STV reporters, including Sheelagh McLaren and Gordon Chree, and thousands of others to take part in the 24-mile journey starting at Holyrood Park and ending at Murrayfield.

Hundreds of charities, mostly based in the capital, the Lothians and Fife, will benefit from the money raised.

The Hunter Foundation added a 40% bonus of £500,000 to the total of £1.2m raised by the colourful army of Kiltwalkers who tackled a variety of lengths on a sunny day.

The event was brought to an end by a party headlined with a performance from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers at the home of Scottish Rugby.

Over 2,000 walkers gathered at Holyrood Park for the marathon Mighty Stride at 9.30am on Sunday, another 2,000 set-off at 10.30am from Fisherrow Links in Musselburgh for the 15-mile Big Stroll and 1,800 set off at 12.30pm from Gypsy Brae for the five-mile Wee Wander.

Leading out the Wee Wander were the parents of inspirational Joanna Lamb, who led and walked the five miles at Kiltwalk last year, despite having a rare bone cancer.

Angela and Alan Lamb, along with sister Nicola, walked in memory of Joanna, who helped raise a six figure sum for charity "It's Good 2 Give".

The Edinburgh teenager passed away days after celebrating her 18th birthday.

Sir Tom Hunter said: "We are 6,000 strong in Edinburgh today which is fantastic, but the most important statistic is that 523 different charities will receive our help. That means the money that is raised today will get to the folks who need it the most and that's what I'm really proud of.

"We can't do the Edinburgh Kiltwalk without thinking of Joanna. In my position I get to meet some incredibly inspirational people but Joanna was simply one of the best. Her determination and inspiration is a lesson to us all, and we were walking in her memory today."

Malcolm Buchanan, chair, Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: "This year's Edinburgh Kiltwalk has been exceptional, and the record-breaking turnout will help impact positively in the lives of so many people here.

"As a bank we are delighted to partner this event and we are proud to see that so many of our staff and colleagues joined thousands of others in pulling their boots on or volunteering to help those who have."

Kiltwalk will return in 2020 in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh with the first event in Glasgow on Sunday April 26.

