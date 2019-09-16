Aerial picture shows aftermath of tenement blast damage

The blaze ripped through the four-storey building in Edinburgh's Fountainbridge last Tuesday.

Edinburgh: Police Scotland's Air Support Unit snapped the picture. Police Scotland

Police have released an aerial picture showing the damage caused by a fire and explosion at a tenement flat.

A body was later recovered on the second floor.

Blaze: The building went up in flames. STV / Kimberley Reed

Police Scotland's Air Support Unit took a picture of the burnt-out building, which lost its roof in the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, although it is not thought to be suspicious.

The area has been closed since the incident, with nearby Tollcross Primary School set to reopen on Tuesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6085313010001-news-190911-hero-16x9.jpg" />

We previously told how a man risked his life to help residents flee the fire.

Andrew McQuater raced into action after the "massive explosion" caused the building's bricks to smash on the road in front of his van.

Along with two other men, the electrician forced his way into the building to alert the people inside.

He told STV News: "I've done nothing heroic there - that's just what anyone would have done."

