Mossmorran: £140m funding to help reduce flaring at plant

ExxonMobil announced additional investment for the Fife site on Tuesday.

Mossmorran: ExxonMobil will invest £140m. STV

A multinational oil and gas corporation will spend £140m to reduce flaring and improve reliability at a Fife chemical plant.

ExxonMobil announced the additional investment on Tuesday, stating the funding will support 850 construction jobs and benefit 40 local suppliers over the next two years at its Mossmorran site.

Fife: Jacob McAlister, manager at the ethylene plant. STV

Jacob McAlister, manager at the ethylene plant, said: "These planned investments demonstrate our commitment to long-term reliable operations at the site.

"While already one of the most modern plants of its kind in Europe, we are always looking for ways to improve reliability and efficiency through continued maintenance and investment in new technologies.

"Fife has a long-term future as a competitive asset, contributing to both the local and national economies."

A portion of the investment will go toward technologies that reduce the impact of flaring, including a state-of-the-art flare tip, which will reduce noise and vibration.

In April, a formal investigation was launched after hundreds of residents complained over unplanned flaring that went on for days.

Mr McAlister added: "We are committed to the highest operational and regulatory standards.

"This investment further contributes to the local economy and across Scotland through job creation and procurement contracts."

