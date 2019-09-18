Palace of Holyroodhouse 'should be returned to the people'

MSP Andy Wightman said the palace should be used to host an elected second parliamentary chamber.

Palace of Holyroodhouse: Andy Wightman said the palace in Edinburgh should be returned to the people. Pixabay

The royal family should relinquish any claims to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the event of independence, according to a Scottish Green Party MSP.

Andy Wightman said the palace in Edinburgh should be returned to the people and instead be used to host an elected second parliamentary chamber.

The Lothian MSP said this would be needed in the wake of a vote for independence and the extra administrative responsibilities it would bring.

Mr Wightman said: "The Scottish Greens believe Scotland should be a normal, independent, European republic where the power is invested in all the people, not simply in those who have been born into a particular family.

"When Scotland does regain its independence it will be because the people have chosen that path and I think it would be particularly fitting if at that point the people and their institutions were returned to complete democratic control.

"The Palace of Holyroodhouse is ideally situated to host an elected second parliamentary chamber, which will no doubt be needed to assist with scrutiny of the considerable additional administrative responsibilities that an independent Scotland would take on."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.