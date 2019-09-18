Manhunt for rapist after teenager attacked in house

The 19-year-old woman was attacked during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Stirling: The woman was attacked on Sunday. Google 2019

A manhunt has been launched after a teenager was raped in Stirling.

The 19-year-old woman was attacked during the early hours of Sunday morning within a house in Linden Avenue.

The victim had been walking along Burghmuir Road when she was approached by a man.

He engaged her in conversation before taking her to an address where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

The incident happened at some point between 3am and 4am.

The woman left the house shortly before 4am and asked for help from a resident of Muirhead Road, who in turn contacted police.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, around 5ft 9ins and of slim build. He had short dark hair and was clean shaven. He was also wearing a dark coloured T-shirt and dark coloured jeans.

'This has been an extremely frightening ordeal for the woman who continues to assist us with our inquiries and is being provided with support from specialist officers while we carry out our investigation.' Detective inspector Yvonne O'Rourke

Detective inspector Yvonne O'Rourke said: "This has been an extremely frightening ordeal for the woman who continues to assist us with our inquiries and is being provided with support from specialist officers while we carry out our investigation.

"We have high-visibility patrols being conducted in the area and are utilising all resources at our disposal to thoroughly investigate this very serious incident.

"I am appealing for anyone who saw a woman wearing a red dress with a yellow t-shirt over the top in the areas around Burghmuir Road and Linden Avenue between 3am and 4am on Sunday morning to contact police as soon as possible.

"Likewise, anyone who may have seen the suspect, or a man matching his description, in the early hours of Sunday morning, should inform police immediately.

"I would ask any drivers in the area who may have footage of the woman and the man on dashcam devices to check their systems and provide this to police as soon as possible.

"I would urge anyone who has any information relevant to this inquiry and who can help us identify and trace the suspect to contact police immediately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.