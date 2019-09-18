Rapist 'robbed child of innocence' during campaign of abuse

Jay Graham's victim reported the abuse after a university lecture triggered her childhood memories.

High Court: Graham jailed for four years.

A rapist who "robbed a child of her innocence" during a five-year campaign of abuse has been jailed for four years.

Jay Graham, who started abusing the young girl when she was eight years old, was caught when a university lecture his victim attended as an adult triggered memories of the attacks.

Graham, 26, was a teenager when the abuse started 13 years ago in the Borders.

The victim, now a law student, reported the incidents, which began in 2006 until she turned 13 in 2011, last year.

She initially revealed the abuse to her parents when they noticed a change in her behaviour after she attended classes on evidence and sexual assault in November. The police were then informed.

Graham was arrested and admitted to two charges of rape and one of having unlawful sex.

After being arrested the 26-year-old told officers that he "felt disgusted" at what he had done and "wished he could go back in time to stop anything from happening" but said did not believe that what happened would be "classed as rape".

Graham, from Kelso, was sentenced to four years behind bars and added to the sex offenders' register at the Glasgow High Court on Wednesday.

During sentencing, Lord Armstrong said: "You are responsible for robbing her of the innocence of her childhood.

"The crimes are grave and disturbing."

John Scullion, defending, told the court that the sex attacker had become "socially isolated" growing up and continued to be upset by what he had done.

