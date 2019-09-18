Police search for missing man as concern for welfare grows

Stewart Mclaren, 38, from Fife was last seen in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.

Missing: McLaren was last seen at around 3pm. Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a missing man from Fife who police say could have travelled to England.

Stewart McLaren, 38, who lives in Dunfermline, was last seen leaving an address on Clepington Road, Dundee at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Stewart has links to Manchester, Perthshire or Edinburgh and it is believed that he could have travelled to either location.

He is described as white, 5ft 10, slim build, with short dark brown hair that is shaved at the sides but heavier on top.

His hair is swept back and he currently has facial growth.

When last seen he was wearing light coloured jeans, a pale blue crew neck jumper with a white t-shirt, black and white High Top basketball trainers.

He could be driving a blue Nissan Note with the registration mark BK58 AXP.

Anyone who may have seen Stewart since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

