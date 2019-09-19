Plans go Forth for new rail bridge viewing platform
Visitors would be able to climb to the top of the iconic rail structure under proposals.
Plans have been submitted to install a bridge walk and visitor centre at the Forth Bridge.
Members of the public would be able to access the world-famous rail crossing and enjoy views from a platform 367ft above sea level.
The bridge walk would be built from the South Queensferry side of the UNESCO World Heritage site under the proposals submitted to Edinburgh Council.
When it's finished, groups of between 12-15 people will put on safety harnesses before being led up to a viewing point using a new walkway.
Network Rail, which owns the bridge, believes the Forth Bridge Experience could attract 85,000 visitors per year.
Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland's director of engineering and asset management, said: "The Forth Bridge is an engineering icon and the plans we have submitted to deliver a bridge walk experience will offer a unique and memorable visit to one of Scotland's most loved structures.
"From the engineering genius behind its design, to the historical accounts of its construction and its crucial role in Scotland's operational railway, the bridge really is a national treasure and there is real appetite to take these plans forward."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.