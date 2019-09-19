Missing man's car last seen travelling north on A9

Stewart McLaren, 38, failed to return home to Fife after leaving an address in Dundee on Wednesday.

Missing: Stewart McLaren's car was spotted on the A9. Google 2019 / Police Scotland

Police have issued a further appeal to help trace a missing man who vanished from Dundee.

Stewart McLaren, 38, was last seen leaving an address in Clepington Road at around 3pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the force revealed his blue Nissan Note - with the registration BK58 AXP - was spotted heading north on the A9 near Luncarty in Perth and Kinross at around 4.15pm on the day he disappeared.

Mr McLaren, who lives in Dunfermline, Fife, has links to the Perthshire, Edinburgh and Manchester areas.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said concerns are growing for his welfare.

Anyone who spots Mr McLaren's car is being asked to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "We have been given information that Stewart's car was heading north on the A9 near Luncarty about 4.15pm yesterday.

"We would therefore appeal to anyone who was driving in that area or in northern Perthshire since that time and who saw the car to let us know.

"We would also appeal to anyone who uses rural roads, forest tracks, out of the way paths and car park areas to keep an eye out for the car should it be parked up somewhere away from the main roads, and contact us if it's seen."

