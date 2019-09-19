Man imported gun to sell on to organised crime gang

Steven Seaton, 46, was arrested and charged after being caught with the gun in May.

Steven Seaton: Jailed for a year at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Police Scotland

A man who risked public safety by bringing an illegal firearm to Scotland for a criminal gang has been jailed for a year.

Steven Seaton, from Midlothian, was arrested and charged after a 9mm handgun was recovered during a police search of his home on Arbuthnot Road, Loanhead.

The 46-year-old has since pled guilty to importing and possessing a prohibited weapon and was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The court heard that the gun was destined be sold to an organised crime group.

Officers acting on intelligence executed the search warrant in May.

Detective chief inspector Graeme Naysmith said: "Steven Seaton was willing to risk the safety of the public by importing a deadly weapon for his own financial gain, which was destined to be sold into an organised crime group.

"This investigation involved working with extensively with West Yorkshire Police and Spanish authorities, and I want to thank them for their continued support.

"The OCP will leave no stone unturned in removing illegal firearms from the community and bringing those response for such criminality before the courts."

NCA's Head of Investigations for Scotland & Northern Ireland, Gerry McLean, said: "Preventing firearms from getting into the UK and into the hands of criminals is a key priority for the NCA.

"By working closely with our colleagues in Police Scotland, the Organised Crime Partnership was able to prevent a weapon making it onto the streets of Scotland and causing harm to the communities we are here to protect."

Jennifer Harrower, procurator fiscal said: "This prosecution for unlawful importation and possession of a firearm underlines the priority of all agencies working within the Serious and Organised Task Force, to detect and disrupt the movement of firearms into Scotland to help maintain public safety.

"The Organised Crime Partnership has had a number of successful operations in disrupting serious crime and serious and organised crime in Scotland and Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service will continue to support its work."

