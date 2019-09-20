Royal inspection: Princess Anne meets knighted penguin
The Princess Royal was introduced to Sir Nils Olav during visit to Edinburgh Zoo.
Princess Anne has met the world's only knighted penguin in Edinburgh.
The Princess Royal was introduced to Sir Nils Olav at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's zoo.
The penguin - who is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard - received his honourable title in 2008 following approval from King Harald V of Norway.
The princess, who is the wildlife conservation charity's royal patron, also planted a tree on the site of a new giraffe enclosure being built as part of the zoo's Big 5 fundraising campaign.
