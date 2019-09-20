Man to appear in court over rape of teenager in house
The 19-year-old woman was attacked on Sunday at a property in Stirling.
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the rape of a teenager in Stirling.
The 19-year-old woman was attacked during the early hours of Sunday morning within a house in Linden Avenue.
On Friday, police confirmed a 28-year-old man had been arrested over the serious sexual assault and is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
A force spokesperson said: "Following a previous appeal, Police Scotland can confirm that a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in the Linden Avenue area of Stirling on Sunday, September 15.
"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today."
