Pedestrian hit on head by hammer that fell from scaffolding

The man was injured in Edinburgh on Friday afternoon and taken to hospital.

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck on the head by a hammer which fell from scaffolding in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on South St Andrew Street at around 12.45pm on Friday.

The 52-year-old victim was taken to the city's royal infirmary by ambulance, where his condition is currently unknown.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been made aware of the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: "At 12.45pm today, a 52-year-old male pedestrian was struck on the head by a hammer that had fallen from scaffolding in South St Andrew Street.

"He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance, where he remains for treatment."

