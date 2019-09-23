Tractor overturns and ploughs into house closing road

The vehicle crashed into the front of the property in Fife at 9.15am on Monday.

Crash: Largo Road, Leven. STV

A tractor has ploughed into the front of a house in Fife.

The vehicle overturned on Largo Road, Leven, and crashed through the property at 9.15am on Monday.

Police were called to the scene and the road has been closed.

Ambulance crews also attended but no serious injuries were reported.

Police were called to the scene and the road has been closed. STV

Largo Road has been closed between the junctions with Emsdorf Street and Cupar Road.

House owner Anna Gannon told STV News: "I was still in my bed when I heard a loud bang.

"I looked out and saw the trailer jack-knifed across the road. I got a fright when I came out and saw the tractor.

"It's sitting balancing on the wing mirror and it's close to a gas pipe."

The recovery team has called the gas supplier to shut off the supply as a precaution before moving the vehicle.

'I looked out and saw the trailer jackknifed across the road. I got a fright when I came out and saw the tractor.' House owner Anna Gannon

Mrs Gannon said similar accidents have happened in the past and she has called for safety improvements to the road.

She said: "In the last 15 years there has been numerous accidents.

"Vehicles have crashed into my house in the past who have lost control coming down the hill."

A police spokesperson said: "At around 9.15am we were called to reports of a vehicle overturned on Largo Road, Lundin Links, Fife.

"Officers are at the scene and the Scottish Ambulance Service are in attendance.

"The road is currently closed."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.