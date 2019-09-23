Armed gang jailed for trying to murder man on street

Rhys Reynolds, 26, was attacked with knives, a metal pole and a rock on Hogmanay.

Aaron Thomson and Dillin Armstrong were among six men jailed. Police Scotland

An armed gang who tried to murder a man on a street on Hogmanay have been jailed for a combined total of 47 years.

Rhys Reynolds, 26, was chased and knocked to the ground before being attacked with knives, a metal pole and a rock or paving slab.

He suffered 36 injuries, including multiple wounds and facial fractures as well as bleeding to the brain.

Mr Reynolds was also repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped during the murder bid at Delta Drive, Musselburgh, in East Lothian, on December 31 last year.

Aaron Thomson, 20, and Dillin Armstrong, 24, were each jailed for ten years for the attempted murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

Dean Riding or Renton, 22, and Kane Reilly, 18, were each sentenced to eight years, while a 16-year-old first offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to seven years' detention.

Thomson, Armstrong, Reilly and the 16-year-old were all found guilty of attempted murder following a trial last month.

Riding had earlier pleaded guilty to the murder bid and was the only one convicted of striking the victim with the rock or paving slab.

A sixth accused, 19-year-old Jayson Dodds, was acquitted of attempted murder but found guilty of assault to injury and jailed for four years.

All of them were told they'll be supervised for three years after release.

A judge told them: "The only difference between murder and attempted murder is that death did not result.

"What you have done is an outrage."

