Pensioner found on road with serious head injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured on a road in Falkirk.

The 70-year-old, who was carrying shopping bags, was taken to hospital with head injuries after being discovered between Denny and Banknock just before 10pm on Friday.

He remains in hospital where medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

Officers investigating the incident say that the man's injuries were inflicted at some point between 9.15pm and 9.40pm.

Detective sergeant Will Hogg said: "We have already spoken to some people who were in the area at the time but would like to speak to anyone who has not yet come forward.

"The man was wearing a cream coloured jacket, carrying shopping bags and travelling from the direction of Banknock.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone driving in the area around the time who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries.

"We would urge anyone with information to contact Falkirk CID on 101."

