Man due in court over Royal Bank of Scotland robbery

Staff at the branch in Dunfermline were threatened by a robber with a meat cleaver.

Dunfermline: A man has been charged over an armed robbery. Google 2019

A man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery in Fife.

Staff at the Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Bothwell Street, Dunfermline, were threatened by a man with a meat cleaver at around 9.05am on Monday.

After demanding money, the robber made off with a four-figure sum of money. No-one was hurt during the incident.

On Monday afternoon, police said a 46-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the robbery.

He has now been charged and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The 46-year-old man who was arrested has now been charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.



"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

