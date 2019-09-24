Body of man missing for two weeks found on beach

Stanislaw Zajac, 51, formally identified after body found on beach in East Lothian.

Stanislaw Zajac: Body found on beach. Police Scotland

A body found on an East Lothian beach has been identified as a missing man last seen a month ago.

The last sighting of Stanislaw Zajac, from Edinburgh, was on Sailmaker Road, Leith, on Saturday, August 31.

The 51-year-old's body was discovered by a member of the public around two weeks later on Sunday, September 15.

Police have now formally identified the body and Mr Zajac's family have been informed.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Stanislaw Zajac at this time."