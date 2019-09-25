Lawyer fails to silence 'growling' toilet at Airbnb

Couple said they were being kept awake at night by noise from toilet next door.

Robert Curran, Jo McGarry-Curran and the 'growling' toilet. Kingdom News

A lawyer has failed to force a high-profile couple to silence a "growling" mechanical toilet at their Airbnb flat.

James Morris claims he and his wife are being kept awake at night by a malfunctioning system at a Fife property rented out by Robert Curran and Jo McGarry-Curran, who lived in Hawaii.

The couple are well known on the Pacific island - with Mr Curran a high-profile sports broadcaster and his wife a vice-president at an international commercial property firm.

The dispute centres on a Saniflo toilet in a bathroom in a flat at a former fisherman's cottage in St Clair's Entry, Kinghorn.

The Morris' claim the system's macerator - a spinning blade or fan which grinds solid waste into a liquid - sounded like a motorcycle revving or a chainsaw being started.

They wanted an interdict imposed so the system can no longer be used.

A proof hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mr Morris, 52, had kept a "detailed" diary of guests' arrivals, departures and bathroom habits, showing that the "awful grinding noise" had "ruined [their] lives".

But in a written ruling, Sheriff Grant McCulloch dismissed the case and said the Fife couple had become "obsessed" with any noise coming from above.

He added that it was likely the "obsession is what keeps them awake at night, straining to hear the next whoosh from the pump".

