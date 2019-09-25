Pork pie laced with blade thrown into dog owner's garden

Officers are working to establish whether the act was a deliberate attempt to harm the pet.

Investigation: A pie laced with a blade was thrown into the garden of a German shepherd. Pixabay

An investigation has been launched after a pork pie laced with a Stanley knife blade was found in a garden in Stirling.

Scottish SPCA officers are working to establish whether the act was a deliberate attempt to harm the German shepherd dog that lives within the property.

The incident happened in Grierson Crescent, Cambusbarron, on September 13.

Cambusbarron: The pie was thrown into a garden. Google 2019

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: "This is very concerning as a 14-month-old German shepherd lives at the property.

"The owner of the dog is understandably very worried.

"The pie was found in the middle of the garden so it was most likely thrown in.

"If the dog had ingested the pie, it could have caused serious harm, or even death.

"We are concerned this was a deliberate attempt to harm or kill an animal and this is a criminal offence.

"We would urge everyone in the area to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious."

If you have any information, call the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or the police on 101.

