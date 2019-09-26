  • STV
  • MySTV

Council taking Scottish Government to court over marina plan

STV

Council bosses want to stop Edinburgh Marina Holdings' 100-home development in Granton.

Edinburgh Marina: Council bosses are taking the Scottish Government to court.
Edinburgh Marina: Council bosses are taking the Scottish Government to court.

Edinburgh council is taking the Scottish Government to court after the authority's decision to refuse permission for 100 new homes as part of a £500m marina development was overturned.

Edinburgh Marina Holdings has successfully appealed the city council's decision to halt its proposals for The Moorings, part of the marina development at Granton. 

But council bosses are taking the decision to the Court of Session in a final attempt to stop the plans - while the Scottish Government has also overturned another planning refusal for two other plots of the masterplan.

The Moorings development includes a mix of 17 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom and 27 three-bedroom properties formed in a "c-shaped perimeter block", which will sit around a landscaped courtyard.

The six-storey scheme includes 100 parking spaces as well as storage for 200 cycles.

A council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have commenced court action against the reporter's decision.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

The application was refused planning permission by councillors in March due to fears the daylight of neighbouring properties would be impacted, the "quality of the space in the internal courtyard being heavily overshadowed" and a lack of green space for future residents.

However Scottish Government reporter, Andrew Flemming, has overturned the council's decision, stating: "There are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission."

He added: "The proposal, with central courtyard, is permeable to pedestrians and cyclists, providing connections to the surrounding street and cycle path network.

"I find that the layout, materials, design, height and density of the proposal are appropriate to the location.

"I am satisfied that whilst the proposal infringes upon the council's non-statutory design guidance in respect of overshadowing, that overall, it would be acceptable in terms of impact on residential amenity in respect of noise, daylight, sunlight, overshadowing and privacy."

The apartments will include duplex penthouses and garden apartments with their own private patio gardens overlooking the new Edinburgh Marina which will have 427 berths.

Built around a landscaped garden, all apartments include an electric vehicle enabled secure underground parking space - believed to be the first apartment block in Edinburgh and Scotland to do so.

The Scottish Government has also overturned a decision by councillors to refuse planning permission for 206 flats and a 186-bedroom Hyatt Hotel at another part of the Edinburgh Marina site.

When completed, the £500m regeneration could include more than 1850 new homes.

The masterplan for Edinburgh Marina also includes local neighbourhood shopping and a medical centre.

Phase one of the development will create more than 850 permanent new jobs.

Charles Price, Edinburgh Marina's asset manager, said: "We are delighted that the Scottish Government recognised that this scheme provides a sense of place and also the significant value of Edinburgh Marina will have on the local the community.

"The Moorings will provide more much needed homes as part of our vision for a world-class waterside destination for Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.