Record-breaking school aims to raise more for charity

Alva Academy has become the top fundraising school for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Clackmannanshire: Alva Academy has raised more than £300,000 for Macmillan.

Macmillan Cancer Support's top fundraising school in the UK is celebrating the charity's 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning'.

Pupils and staff at Alva Academy will welcome the Clackmannanshire community to the school for a day for fun, games, tea, coffee and cake.

Dozens of fundraising coffee mornings are taking place across Scotland on Friday.

Alva - located at the foot of the Ochil Hills within Scotland's smallest council area - has raised more than £300,000 for Macmillan since 2004.

Snowsports: The pupils held a skiathon in Tillicoultry.

Over the years staff and pupils have organised events such as bake sales, bingo teas, sponsored silences and ceilidhs to raise money.

Last year, more than 1000 miles were walked, 1000 miles cycled and 101,450ft climbed - earning the school the prestigious Douglas Macmillan Award.

This year, pupils have already taken part in the likes of skiathons, swimathons, hill walks, dog walks and bungee jumps.

Making a splash: The pupils have spent the past few weeks fundraising.

Their epic fundraising will come to a close following the coffee morning.

Teacher David Clifford, who previously accepted a UK Government Point of Light award at 10 Downing Street on behalf of the school, said: "Everything has gone swimmingly this year.

"We have had a record number of sponsored events including a mass skiathon, swimathon, Ben Nevis walk, bungee jumps, dog walk, days of dance, football and a readathon.

"We have taken musicians to four different care homes to entertain and held a bingo tea.

"We have had our annual ceilidh - raising over £1000, bake sales, duck races and much, much more."

Top team: The epic fundraising is led by the charity committee comprising of David Clifford, Kirsty Clifford and Shiona Finn.

Mr Clifford - who has written a song to soundtrack a Macmillan video which will follow the school's thank you assembly - said there is never any pressure to beat a previous total.

Instead, the school believes the most valuable thing the youths can give is their time.

He stated: "Yes, it will be nice to raise a huge sum of money - but the money is simply a wonderful by-product of what we do and why.

"Just seeing our pupils embracing our values of respect, determination and service is enough for us."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.