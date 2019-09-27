Man dies after collapsing on street in 'road rage' incident

The 69-year-old was taken to hospital following an argument with another driver in Edinburgh.

Fairmilehead: The man collapsed following a dispute on Biggar Road. Google 2019

A man has died after collapsing on a street during a suspected road rage incident in Edinburgh.

The 69-year-old collapsed after an argument with another driver on Biggar Road in Fairmilehead at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

The road was closed for around four hours following the incident before it reopened at around 8.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 4.30pm on Thursday, police were called after a 69-year-old man took unwell and collapsed following a dispute between him and a male driver of another car.

"He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died.

"Enquiries are continuing."

