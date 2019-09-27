Appeal to identify cyclist fighting for life after crash

Officers have released an image of the man's bike in an effort to establish who he is.

Police are appealing for information to help identify a cyclist who is fighting for his life after a crash in Fife.

The smash - between the cyclist and a white Volkswagen Crafter van - happened on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road at around 6.45am on Thursday.

The incident occurred around half a mile east of the A92 Parbroath crossroads.

The cyclist, who is believed to be in his 40s, was seriously injured and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

His condition has been described as critical.

Sergeant Nicola Young said: "The man had no identification documents on him and so far his identity remains unknown.

"We have made extensive enquiries to try and establish who the man may be and it is believed he could have links to Cupar and may have been in Perth on Wednesday.

"The man is described as white, has a brown, greying short beard and has brown/sandy coloured hair.

"He was wearing a black fleece with a yellow collar that had an embroidered National Geographic crest logo on the left.

"He was also wearing black dress trousers and white Nike shoes.

"He was riding a mountain bike with a white frame.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the description of the man to get in touch with us.

"If you have information, no matter how small you think it may be, please call us."

