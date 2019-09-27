  • STV
Plan for 900 new flats and city park approved by council

The proposal has been passed despite worries over a lack of facilities planned for teenagers.

Green light: How the new flats and park will look.
Green light: How the new flats and park will look.

More than 900 new flats and a park are set to be built in Edinburgh after the plans were approved by the city council.

The development management sub-committee passed the proposal despite fears over a lack of planned facilities for teenagers and young adults.

Edinburgh Forthside Developments applied for the 4.4-hectare park and 938 new homes to be built as part of the Western Harbour regeneration.

The developers will now be asked to speak to school pupils in a bid to provide activities for older children, alongside plans for a play park.

The housing development will be split into eight blocks set around a communal garden.

The accommodation will be made up of 382 one-bedroom, 372 two-bedroom and 184 three-bedroom flats.

Space will also be provided for a mix of shops, business and office space- potentially alongside bars, cafes or restaurants - while a stand-alone unit is also earmarked for a health centre.

A total of 570 parking spaces will be provided across the site.

Planning convener, Cllr Neil Gardiner, said: "This has laid dormant for far too long. I hope it is developed very quickly to provide further much-needed housing in the city.

"The block layout is good, it creates a series of intimate spaces. I think they have achieved a lot in this proposal."

The north-eastern edge of the park will feature "gathering spaces" as well as a "contoured amphitheatre" near to the primary school site, a play space and community growing area. 

Elsewhere in the park, space has been allocated for "informal sports" and a central wetland. Next to the new Victoria Primary School, a sports pitch has also been proposed.

However, some councillors raised concerns there will be very little to keep teenagers occupied.

Cllr Joan Griffiths said: "It's good to see the park coming.

"While this looks good and I applaud it, I don't see anything for older children. 

"When we are doing a place like a park, it's about what the residents round about want. 

"Is there any room for actually consulting with them? What goes down there, might not be what the residents want.

"I do genuinely worry that we do never consider the older children or young adults. It's not just somewhere to hang about. 

"We just need to be a bit more imaginative because it's not just about younger children."

Developers will be asked to speak to pupils at Trinity Academy and Victoria Primary School to form any facilities that could be provided for teenagers at the park.

