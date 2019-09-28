Driver dies after car leaves road and crashes into wall

An 86-year-old man died in hospital after the incident that took place on Friday.

Fatal: Man died in hospital after crash.

An elderly driver has died after his car left the road and crashed into a wall in Stirling.

The 86-year-old man was driving a white Suzuki Baleno on the A872 Stirling to Dennyloanhead Road at its junction with Pirnhall Road when the car left the road and struck a road at around 5.45pm on Friday

Emergency services attended and the man, who was alone in the car at the time of the crash, was taken Forth Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant David Marr from Road Policing at Stirling said "Enquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to get in touch with us here at Stirling on the 101 number.

"I am also asking for anyone who may have seen the white coloured Suzuki Baleno car in the Dunipace or Pirnhall areas, or who may have captured footage the vehicle on their dash-cam prior to, or at the time of the collision to get in touch."

The road at the scene was closed to allow a full crash investigation to take place, and was reopened at 11pm.

