Warning after man loses £21,000 in social media scam

The 67-year-old was contacted on social media and persuaded to click a link.

Social media: Warning over scam. Pexels

Police have issued a warning after a man lost more than £20,000 after being targeted in a social media scam.

The 67-year-old, from the Borders, was contacted on the site and tricked into clicking a link telling him he had won £150,000.

He was then encouraged to part with a combination of cash and gift cards totalling £21,000 to pay for "delivery fees" and "taxes".

Police Scotland are now urging people to on guard against fraud and be "extremely careful" on social media and never click unsolicited links.

They have warned "if something seems too good to be true, then it probably is not to be trusted".

Constable Christina Campbell-Falconer said: "On realising he had been the victim of fraud the man reported his concerns to police and we are now carrying out enquiries.

"We would encourage people to be extremely careful on social media. Sadly if something seems too good to be true then it probably is not to be trusted.

"It is best not to click on an unsolicited link and never send money or personal financial details to someone who has contacted you unexpectedly on social media.

"The people who carry out frauds like this are well practiced and got to great lengths to appear convincing.

"If in doubt do not act immediately and seek advice from a trusted friend or family member."

