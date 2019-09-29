Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on road

The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on Saturday.

A man has died after being struck by a car on a Stirling road.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on the A91 at around 10.15pm on Saturday night.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until 6.30am on Sunday to allow a full investigation to take place.

Police are now appealing for information to the incident that took place on the eastbound carriageway of the A91 Stirling to St Andrews Road between Menstrie and Alva.

Sergeant David Marr from the Road Policing Unit at Stirling said "Enquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving on the A91 road between Alva and Menstrie last night to get in touch with us if they saw anyone walking on this road prior to this collision.

"I am also appealing to any drivers who may have been on this road around the given time to check any dash-can footage they might have which may help us in our enquiries.

"Callers can contact police at Stirling on 101."

