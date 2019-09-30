Fire breaks out at nursing home as residents evacuated

Emergency crews were called out to the blaze at Blackfaulds House in Falkirk on Sunday.

Residents at a nursing home had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in Falkirk.

Emergency crews were called out to the blaze at Blackfaulds House on Westfield Road, Avonbridge at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

There were no reports of any injuries but carers safely removed 22 elderly residents from the two-storey building.

The fire, which started within the kitchen, has since been extinguished by firefighters.

After seeking alternative accommodation, they were moved to Avonbridge Community Hall where locals provided residents with clothes, bedding and food.

Many took to social media to praise the rescue operation.

Joanna Miller Brown posted: "What a turn out last night in Avonbridge after the fire started at Blackfaulds nursing home.

"The carers got all the residents out and to safety. The village hall opened so everyone could take the residents to a warm place where there was hot drinks, food, covers, pillows.

"Cannot believe all the help that showed up people came down with night clothes and food.

"I'm just glad that there was no casualties. Well done to everyone especially all the home staff.

"These girls deserved a medal cause some risked there lives getting everyone out before the fire crew arrived.

Staff an Avonbridge Hall added: "The Hall would like to extend a huge thanks to members of the community who came to help us last night.

"Your generosity in providing blankets and provisions was very much appreciated.

"Thanks also to the ladies of The Community Cafe and The Avonside Inn for their assistance also. Community at its best!"

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 6.37pm on Sunday, September 29 to reports of smoke issuing within a nursing home in Westfield Road, Avonbridge.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised three fire appliances and crews extinguished a fire within a kitchen located on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

"Firefighters thereafter ventilated the property and carried out further checks for any hidden fire spread.

"There were no casualties and crews assisted local authority partners in the safe removal of all 22 residents from the building before leaving the scene."

