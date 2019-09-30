Family 'devastated' after pedestrian killed by car

Graham Kerr, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision in Clackmannanshire.

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car on a Clackmannanshire road has been named by police.

Graham Kerr, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa on the A91 between Menstrie and Alva at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Other motorists stopped to administer CPR to try and help the Stirling man before the paramedics arrived.

Police praised their actions, including those "who had the presence of mind to collect a defibrillator from a church".

Mr Kerr's family thanked all those who helped.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "His family are devastated following their tragic loss and have asked to be left to grieve in peace.

"However they wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who tried to help Graham after the incident."

Following the incident, the road was closed until 6.30am on Sunday to allow a full investigation to take place.

Sergeant David Marr said: "I have to echo the sentiments of Graham's family and praise the efforts of motorists who stopped and performed CPR before the arrival of emergency services, including those who had the presence of mind to collect a defibrillator from a church in Alva.

"Enquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and I am continuing to appeal for assistance from any witnesses who may have seen it take place, or passing motorists around the given time who have dashcam footage we could review."

