Driver who died after crashing into wall named by police

An elderly driver who died after his car left the road and crashed into a wall in Stirling has been named by police.

Charles Neilson, from Bonnybridge, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following the one-car collision south of Whins of Milton on Friday, but died later that evening.

The 86-year-old had been driving on the A872 near the junction with Pirnhall Road East when his Suzuki Baleno left the road and collided with a wall at around 5.15pm.

Sergeant David Marr said: "I would like to send my personal gratitude, as well as that of the family and friends of Charles, to members of the public and emergency service workers who tried to help Charles at the scene.

"Our enquiries into this collision continue and I would urge anyone with any dashcam footage, or any information which may be relevant, to please contact us."

