Teenager arrested after young man seriously hurt in attack

Police swooped in on Ferry Road Drive in Edinburgh at around 3.45pm on Monday.

A teenager has been arrested over the serious assault of another young man in Edinburgh.

Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested over the incident.

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 17-year-old man has been arrested after a serious assault took place at Ferry Road Drive in Edinburgh today at 3.45pm.

"An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries are continuing."

