Victim named after explosion ripped through block of flats

Gordon Sievewright, from Edinburgh, died after a fire in Fountainbridge last month.

Gordon Sievewright: Died in Edinburgh fire.

A man who died after an explosion ripped through a tenement building in Edinburgh has been named.

Gordon Sievewright's body was found in a four-storey building in Fountainbridge after a fire on Tuesday, September 10.

The 69-year-old, from the city, was discovered on the second floor nearly 24 hours after the fire.

His family said in a statement: "As a family we are deeply shocked and saddened at Gordon's passing.

"We would like to thank the police and the other emergency services for their efforts and ongoing sensitivity.

"We would also like to express our gratitude to the members of the public who risked their own safety to try and assist both Gordon and anyone else who may have been in the building in the immediate aftermath of the explosion."

Roads have remained closed three weeks after the blaze due to safety concerns over buildings.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6085002424001-news-190910-fire16x9.jpg" />

Chief inspector Scott Richardson said: "I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Sievewright as they come to terms with their loss.



"They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.



"Our investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing and since the incident happened there has been a lot of work undertaken at the scene.

"I understand this has caused disruption to local residents and businesses however I want to reassure everyone that our main priority is the safety of the public and those working at the site.

"We continue to work to determine the full circumstances of the incident and the road closures will remain in place at this time.

"I would like to thank our partners for their assistance and the public for their continued patience and cooperation."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.