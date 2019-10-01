Trio recognised for 'exceptional acts of bravery' at awards

The Brave@Heart Awards recognise the heroism of emergency service workers and members of the public.

Edinburgh Castle: The Brave@Heart Awards took place on Tuesday. Pixabay

Three people have won awards for "exceptional acts of bravery".

Since 2010, the Brave@Heart Awards have recognised the heroism of emergency service workers and members of the public.

On Tuesday at Edinburgh Castle, as part of these awards, detective constable Craig McGarry and sergeant John Smith were given the special St Andrew's Award for exceptional bravery, along with Julie Foulner.

The two police officers, while in plain clothes, chased and apprehended two men carrying a large knife, a meat cleaver and a shotgun in a local shopping area.

DC McGarry also prevented one of the assailants from hijacking a car.

Meanwhile, member of the public Ms Foulner, from Edinburgh, came to the aid of a woman whose child had just been snatched by a relative, blocking his vehicle with her own car after a frantic chase.

Speaking after presenting the awards, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "These awards recognise acts of true courage by members of the public, our emergency services and our voluntary rescue organisations.

"They are our way of saying a very big thank you to individuals who, through their bravery, have made a very positive difference to Scotland.

"Every single one of tonight's award-winners provides an extraordinary story of courage and calmness under pressure.

"Their spirit of selflessness and bravery is an inspiring example to us all."

Tuesday's ceremony saw 53 other awards handed out, with eight other members of the public also honoured.

Chief inspector Andy Thomson, member of the Brave@Heart 2019 validation panel, said: "The panel were unanimously agreed that the nominations were all of a very high standard, demonstrating selfless acts of courage and in a number of situations exceptional acts of bravery."

