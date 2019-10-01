Rising tennis champ joins campaign that celebrates talent

Rosie Sterk, 16, has joined forces with Thistles shopping centre for its Stirling Shines movement.

Tennis ace: Rosie Sterk, 16, has joined forces with Thistles shopping centre. Julie Howden

A rising tennis champ is the latest star to take part in a campaign that celebrates the achievements of inspirational talent.

The campaign - which has also featured Scotland international footballer Fiona Brown - celebrates the achievements of local talent and gives them the chance to shine.

The teenager, from Bridge of Allan in the city, said: "I was honoured and proud to be invited to take part in the campaign.

"This is the first shoot I have done but I loved every minute of it.

"It was such a treat having the opportunity to be styled by the team at Thistles and modelling some of my favourite fashion looks."

Sterk has had a meteoric rise over the past two years.

As well as coming out tops at the Scottish Junior Open Championships, Sterk was also crowned winner of this year's Tie Break Tens Challenger Series in London following months of highly competitive tennis tournaments across the UK.

Superstar: The teen is heading to China this month. Julie Howden

As part of her prize, she has won an all-expenses paid trip to Shenzhen in China to take part in the ultra-prestigious WTA Future Stars tournament.

The trip will coincide with the Shiseido WTA Finals, where Sterk will get the chance to meet the top eight WTA singles players and doubles teams in the world - including Wimbledon 2019 champ Simona Halep.

The teen will also take part in a workshop led by Judy Murray.

Sterk said: "Winning the British Tie Break Tens in London is an unbelievable development to what has so far been a whirlwind year. I still can't believe it.

"I have worked so hard to get to this point and to now be heading to Shenzhen in China this month really is a dream come true.

"It will be the trip of a lifetime and so inspiring to be in the company of the world's most successful and iconic tennis legends."

