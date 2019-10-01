  • STV
  • MySTV

Rising tennis champ joins campaign that celebrates talent

Jenness Mitchell

Rosie Sterk, 16, has joined forces with Thistles shopping centre for its Stirling Shines movement.

Tennis ace: Rosie Sterk, 16, has joined forces with Thistles shopping centre.
Tennis ace: Rosie Sterk, 16, has joined forces with Thistles shopping centre. Julie Howden

A rising tennis champ is the latest star to take part in a campaign that celebrates the achievements of inspirational talent.

Rosie Sterk, 16, has joined forces with Thistles shopping centre for its Stirling Shines movement.

The campaign - which has also featured Scotland international footballer Fiona Brown - celebrates the achievements of local talent and gives them the chance to shine.

The teenager, from Bridge of Allan in the city, said: "I was honoured and proud to be invited to take part in the campaign.

"This is the first shoot I have done but I loved every minute of it.

"It was such a treat having the opportunity to be styled by the team at Thistles and modelling some of my favourite fashion looks."

Sterk has had a meteoric rise over the past two years.

As well as coming out tops at the Scottish Junior Open Championships, Sterk was also crowned winner of this year's Tie Break Tens Challenger Series in London following months of highly competitive tennis tournaments across the UK.

Superstar: The teen is heading to China this month.
Superstar: The teen is heading to China this month. Julie Howden

As part of her prize, she has won an all-expenses paid trip to Shenzhen in China to take part in the ultra-prestigious WTA Future Stars tournament.

The trip will coincide with the Shiseido WTA Finals, where Sterk will get the chance to meet the top eight WTA singles players and doubles teams in the world - including Wimbledon 2019 champ Simona Halep.

The teen will also take part in a workshop led by Judy Murray.

Sterk said: "Winning the British Tie Break Tens in London is an unbelievable development to what has so far been a whirlwind year. I still can't believe it.

"I have worked so hard to get to this point and to now be heading to Shenzhen in China this month really is a dream come true.

"It will be the trip of a lifetime and so inspiring to be in the company of the world's most successful and iconic tennis legends."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1438076-footballer-returns-to-roots-for-inspirational-campaign/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.