Pensioner, 86, gone missing from sheltered housing

Missing: Charles White disappeared on Wednesday afternoon. Police Scotland / Google 2019

An 86-year-old man has gone missing from sheltered housing in East Lothian.

Charles White, 86, was last seen at 1pm on Wednesday at Johnny Moat Place in Prestonpans.

The pensioner was wearing a grey blazer suit jacket, dark-red jumper with a dress shirt, and dark-coloured trousers.

He also wears two hearing aids and has an obvious dark mark on his forehead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police and his family are concerned, please call 101 if you see him."

