Guinea pig dies after pets 'dumped like rubbish' in woods

Survivor: George is receiving treatment at a Scottish SPCA centre. Scottish SPCA

A guinea pig has died after being dumped "like rubbish" in woodland in Falkirk.

Two of the small animals were abandoned within the community woodland near David's Loan on Sunday.

A dog walker contacted the Scottish SPCA after spotting two cardboard pet carriers discarded in tall grass just off the pathway at the wood's entrance.

Scottish SPCA inspector Nicola Liddell said: "This is a very sad case as one of the guinea pigs passed away.

"One is tan and white and the other was black and grey. The black and grey guinea pig didn't make it.

"The caller discovered the two guinea pigs but wasn't able to contain them."

Abandoned: A dog walker spotted the cardboard carriers. Scottish SPCA

As the boxes were still dry, inspector Liddell believes the pair had been left just before the member of the public discovered them at around 8.30am.

Inspector Liddell added: "The guinea pig that survived has been named George and is receiving the care he needs at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

"Someone has discarded these animals as if they were rubbish and it resulted in the death of one of them. No animal deserves to be treated like this."

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

If you have any information, call the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

