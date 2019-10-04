  • STV
  • MySTV

Dust that forms stars and planets recreated in lab

STV

A team of scientists from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh recreated deep space in their lab.

Galaxy: A team of scientists have spent the last 12 years investigating.
Galaxy: A team of scientists have spent the last 12 years investigating. Pixabay

The dust that forms the stars and planets of our galaxy has been recreated in a laboratory.

Professor Martin McCoustra and a team of scientists from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have spent the last 12 years investigating how ice forms and behaves around tiny specks in the interstellar environment.

From that, new stars and planets are formed, as well as structures like the Eagle Nebula, providing a source of complex organic molecules from which life can originate.

The astrochemists recreated deep space in their lab and found the dust to be much more structurally complex than first thought.

Professor McCoustra compared it to a "badly-baked cherry cake" instead of the widely-held belief that the dust is structured like an onion.

He said: "These tiny little snowballs have key roles to play in the evolution of the current universe, from controlling the process of star formation to providing an inventory of organic molecules from which biology might evolve.

"If we understand their formation and evolution then we can more fully appreciate those roles.

"The onion model visualises the icy coat of the grains as a series of layers, where the core dust grain is first fully covered by a thick layer of water-rich ice.

"On top of that layer, other species are adsorbed depending on temperature. This means only a relatively pure layer of water interacts directly with the dust grain surface while other species, such as carbon monoxide, will interact with the water surface.

"We discovered that water is more mobile on the dust grain surface and tends to form little islands of ice as opposed to a uniform film. This leaves parts of the grain surface free on which other species can adsorb.

"So instead of an onion, picture a badly-baked cherry cake, where the cherries of water have sunk to the bottom of the icy cake as it is baked."

A space dust proxy - copper plate coated in tiny silica particles, cooled to a few degrees above absolute zero and in an ultrahigh vacuum - was used for the experiments on various species found in the environment.

The team now hope other scientists will test out their ideas to help develop understanding.

Professor McCoustra added: "We are refining our model of how space dust grows and have, through a combination of observation and computer simulation, developed a yet-to-be-proven hypothesis.

"This work has stimulated an international collaboration to study the development of ices in space that has been awarded observing time on the James Webb Space Telescope during the first months of its operation.

"Aspects of this complex process still need more detailed exploration, particularly the role of cosmic rays and ultraviolet light in driving non-thermal processes on and in the icy grain mantles."

The paper - Surface Science Investigations of Icy Mantle Growth on Interstellar Dust Grains in Cooling Environments - can be read in full online.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.