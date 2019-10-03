Road to be 'shut for some time' after pedestrian hit by car

The incident happened on Alloa Road in Clackmannanshire on Thursday night.

Clackmannanshire: The pedestrian was struck on Alloa Road. Google 2019

A pedestrian has been knocked down by a car on a Clackmannanshire road.

The incident happened on Alloa Road in Tullibody, near to the Scotmid Co-operative store, at around 8.05pm on Thursday.

Emergency services remain in attendance.

The area between Firs Road and Muirside Road is currently closed and is likely to remain shut "for some time".

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

A force spokesman said: "Police were called to Alloa Road near the Scotmid store following a report of a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian at around 8.05pm.

"Emergency services remain in attendance and the road is closed between Firs Road and Muirside Road."

