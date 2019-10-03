  • STV
  • MySTV

David Beckham enjoys another spot of lunch in Scotland

Jenness Mitchell

The Manchester United legend popped into Tom Kitchin's Michelin-star restaurant in Leith.

Leith: David Beckham popped into Tom Kitchin's restaurant in Leith.
Leith: David Beckham popped into Tom Kitchin's restaurant in Leith. Tom Kitchin Instagram

David Beckham has once again been spotted enjoying a tasty lunch in Scotland.

The former England captain and Manchester United legend popped into Tom Kitchin's Michelin-star restaurant in Leith on Thursday afternoon.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Kitchin said: "This is how we roll on Thursday lunch in Leith.

"Great to welcome back our friend David Beckham who was as charming as ever.

"Thanks for taking the time to say hello to all the team (very classy)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3KHsrlh97c/ | instagram

Just the day before, the former LA Galaxy and Real Madrid midfielder had enjoyed an array of seafood at Crabshakk in Glasgow's Finnieston.

Crabshakk posted a picture of Beckham with one of the restaurant's staff on Instagram, stating: "We get lots of very special customers through our door, but some Wednesdays someone particularly lovely joins us for lunch.

"Thanks for your visit David Beckham and have a wonderful time in Scotland."

Beckham: The Manchester United legend enjoyed lunch in Glasgow after visiting his whisky distillery in Fife.
Beckham: The Manchester United legend enjoyed lunch in Glasgow after visiting his whisky distillery in Fife. Crabshakk Instagram / David Beckham Instagram

Beckham has been in Scotland to visit his Haig whisky distillery in Leven, Fife.

The footballer has been a brand partner of the Haig Club single grain Scotch since its launch in 2014.

Posting on his Instagram, Beckham said it was "great to be back up in Scotland" alongside a picture of him standing next to whisky barrels.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.