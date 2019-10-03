David Beckham enjoys another spot of lunch in Scotland

The Manchester United legend popped into Tom Kitchin's Michelin-star restaurant in Leith.

David Beckham has once again been spotted enjoying a tasty lunch in Scotland.

The former England captain and Manchester United legend popped into Tom Kitchin's Michelin-star restaurant in Leith on Thursday afternoon.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Kitchin said: "This is how we roll on Thursday lunch in Leith.

"Great to welcome back our friend David Beckham who was as charming as ever.

"Thanks for taking the time to say hello to all the team (very classy)."

Just the day before, the former LA Galaxy and Real Madrid midfielder had enjoyed an array of seafood at Crabshakk in Glasgow's Finnieston.

Crabshakk posted a picture of Beckham with one of the restaurant's staff on Instagram, stating: "We get lots of very special customers through our door, but some Wednesdays someone particularly lovely joins us for lunch.

"Thanks for your visit David Beckham and have a wonderful time in Scotland."

Beckham has been in Scotland to visit his Haig whisky distillery in Leven, Fife.

The footballer has been a brand partner of the Haig Club single grain Scotch since its launch in 2014.

Posting on his Instagram, Beckham said it was "great to be back up in Scotland" alongside a picture of him standing next to whisky barrels.

