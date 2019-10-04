Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by car

The 56-year-old man was knocked down on a Clackmannanshire road on Thursday night.

A man is fighting for his life after being knocked down by a car on a Clackmannanshire road.

The 56-year-old pedestrian was struck by a white Seat Ibiza on Alloa Road, Tullibody, around 8pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

'In particular we are asking motorists to check their dash-cam footage.

"The collision happened near the Scotmid store so there may have been a number of vehicles around at the time.

"Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3331 of October 3."

